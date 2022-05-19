From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Suspected members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) yesterday dared security operatives as they continued their incursions into Delta State to enforce the sit-at-home order.

The secessionist agitators, in an early morning attack at Ugbolu, near Asaba, killed a driver of a Dangote truck and set two of trucks of the Dangote Group and a tricycle ablaze.

Besides, an Audi Volkswagen car was riddled with bullets as the hoodlums were said to have shot indiscriminately, in their attempt to enforce a three-day sit-at-home which started on Monday.

Owner of the razed tricycle, who refused to disclose his identity, said he left home at about 6am with his wife for work, only to run into the scene. He said he was surrounded by a number of boys who ordered him to lie down, adding that the next thing he saw was his tricycle on fire.

“I was leaving this morning with my wife and when we got here, I saw that vehicle reversing and coming backwards. I wondered what could be happening, and before I realised it some boys with arms surrounded us.

“They ordered me to lie down, and before I knew it, my Keke was on fire. I didn’t see anybody again, so I ran into the bush,” he said.

Asked about his identity, the victim said his major concern now was how the government could replace his Keke, noting that the Keke was his source of livelihood.

Daily Sun learnt that the hoodlums blocked Mile 5 junction of the Ugbolu-Illah road to enforce the sit-at-home order.

A local source said the Dangote truck, which was loaded with cement, was coming from Okpella in Edo State and going to Asaba when it ran into the illegal road block.

“The driver was asked to come down, and they asked him what he was doing on the road despite their directive that there should be sit-at-home. He (driver) told them that he was not aware of the order. They shot him point blank, killing the driver,” the source said.

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police, Ari Mohammed Ali, who confirmed the incident in Asaba, said it was unfortunate that a life was lost and properties damaged.

Ali, however, vowed to smoke out the perpetrators and assured residents of their safety, as they go about their lawful duties.