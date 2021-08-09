From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Two persons were allegedly killed in Nnewi, Nnewi North Local Government Area of Anambra State on Monday following a reported clash between the security operatives and some youths suspected to be members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

It was not clear what transpired but sources said that the youths had come out to block the roads with tyres and other materials; perhaps, to enforce the sit-at-home order before a team of security operatives stormed the scene.

Some altercations were said to have ensued between the two parties, leading to the alleged use of firearms by the security personnel.

The incident which was said to have happened around Izuchukwu Junction allegedly left two persons dead. They were alleged to have been killed by the security operatives.

Sources said that one of the deceased was suspected to be one of the leaders of Eastern Security Network (ESN), and the other, a commercial motorcyclist in the area.

Following the incident, those who came out to observe what was going on while considering whether to open their shops or not fled to their homes; leaving the major roads empty.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, confirmed that there was an incident in the area but said that he did not have the details.

“Yes, something happened in Nnewi but the information is still sketchy. There is a little bonfire on the road but the police have removed them. We are still monitoring the situation. Police presence is everywhere”, the PPRO said.

Meanwhile, the sit-at-home order was largely observed in Awka, the state capital as banks, markets including the popular Eke Awka, shops on the streets, filling stations and others were all closed. Also, most roads were deserted.

Although security personnel were sighted in some locations, most people stayed indoors either in obedience to the sit-at-home or out of fear of the unknown.

In Onitsha, it was gathered that all the markets, banks, filling stations and other business premises were closed. It was also the same situation in Ekwulobia and other urban centres in the state.

Police spokesperson, Tochukwu, told Daily Sun that the police provided adequate security for the people to enable them go about their lawful businesses without fear.

“Our patrol vehicles are everywhere. Shops are a little bit open. Some that did not open were sitting in front of their shops. But our men are still patrolling around the cities”, Tochukwu said.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.