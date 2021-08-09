From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Two persons were reportedly killed in Nnewi, Anambra State on Monday as there was one hundred percent compliance to the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)’s ordered sit-at-home.

Eyewitnesses said they heard gun shots at Izuchukwu Junction as early as 6:00 am only to come out to see two lifeless bodies of young men. But nobody could explain who shot them.

Meanwhile, markets, offices and other public places remain closed. Even the roads and major streets are vacated.

