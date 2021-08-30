From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri, Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki, Okey Sampson, Umuahia, Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha and Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Three gunmen reportedly enforcing the suspended sit-at-home of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) were shot dead by military personnel at Umuonyewere, Umuowa in Ngor Okpala Local Government Area of Imo State, yesterday.

A source told Daily Sun that the hoodlums were using the opportunity of the order to disposes residents in the area of their valuables.

But they were said to have met their Waterloo at a filling station when they reportedly robbed a fuel attendant of cash and phones as a joint military operations by men of the 34 Artillery brigade, Obinze, 211 quick response group and the Navy, Owerri, acting on a tip off ambushed the hoodlums and engaged them in a gun duel .

Three of them were killed while others fled into the bush.

A Toyota Rav4 SUV which they also snatched was recovered. Other items recovered from the hoodlums included two vehicles, two locally made pistols, five expended bullet shells, hard drugs, charms, two car plate numbers suspected to have been removed from the Toyota Rav4 and other dangerous weapons.

Meanwhile, residents across the South East states of Anambra, Imo, Ebonyi, Abia and Imo gain complied with the sit-at-home order despite its suspension.

As usual, there were few vehicles on the road while banks, markets and artisans locked up their premises.

In Abakaliki, business and commercial centres were shut. Our correspondent who moved round the city observed that filling stations and many commercial banks were completely shut. Margret Umahi International Market, Building Materials Market and Motor Spare parts markets were equally shut down.

But all government offices were open while some banks located at Okoja road axis of the state capital offered skeletal services.

A joint security patrol team in a convoy of 10 vans were seen patroling round the capital city to ensure people were not harassed.

In Umuahia, there was improvement in human and vehicular movements compared to what obtained in previous weeks. Commercial bus drivers and tricycle operators came out in their numbers, but the hustling and bustling associated with some parts of the capital city were not there.

Although markets were opened, they witnessed a lull as some shop owners and customers stayed away. While filling Stations in the capital city opened for business, banks and other corporate establishments locked their gates, perhaps out of the fear of the unknown.

Government offices were opened, but many workers stayed away, ostensibly for fear of being molested by hoodlums who could take advantage of the situation.

However, there was total compliance in the commercial city of Aba as streets were deserted, turning Aba into a ghost city.

In Awka, Anambra State capital, many roads were empty while some major markets did not open. At the popular Eke Awka Market, some traders were around but did not open while some of them displayed their wares in front of their shops.

Markets, streets and roads were deserted in Onitsha as major markets including Main Market, banks, parks, some filling stations were shutdown due to fear of unknown. Also, major roads leading to Main Market Onitsha such as Old Market, New Market, Venn Roads were deserted as youths turned the roads to football pitches.

At Upper Iweka and Bridgehead Onitsha most of motor parks were shut, but few vehicles were seen going in or out of Onitsha to Asaba.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.