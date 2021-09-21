From Okey Sampson, Umuahia, Geoffrey Anyanwu and Favour Edeson, Enugu

Residents of Aba, Abia State, yesterday, stayed at home in spite of assurances by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) that they should go.

The leadership of IPOB had last week through a statement by its media and publicity secretary, Emma Powerful, had urged residents to pursue their daily activities without fear as it had suspended the Monday sit-at-home order, except on days its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, would appear in court.

However, residents of Aba stayed at home, yesterday, ostensibly out of fear of the unknown.

Daily Sun observed that apart from the Ogbor Hill area where some shop owners opened for business and few commercial vehicles plied the streets, the city was deserted. Banks and filling stations were all closed.

Youths converted most streets to football pitches owing to no human and vehicular traffic.

However, in Umuahia, the state capital, the reverse was the case, as people came out as in other days.

Workers went to work, businesses were opened and students and pupils went to school.

Attempt to coax residents of Enugu to stay off the roads failed as the people trooped out for their normal businesses.

The threats and burning of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)’s Awgu Local Government office on Sunday morning by unknown arsonists, however, created panic and confusion among residents whether to come out or not.

Daily Sun, however, observed that there was partial observance.

