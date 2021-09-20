From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Residents of Aba, Abia State, on Monday defied assurances by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) of dealing with hoodlums who would want to molest and harass them in the guise of enforcing the now suspended sit-at-home order.

The leadership of IPOB had last week through a statement by its media and publicity secretary, Emma Powerful observed with dismay the activities of some hoodlums who had in the guise of enforcing the order, made live unbearable for the people of South East.

The statement had while informing that the pro Biafra group had set up task force to deal with such hoodlums as there were no other sit-at-home except on the days it’s leader, Nnamdi Kanu would appear in court, urged residents to come out every Monday for their daily activities.

However, residents of Aba took the IPOB assurance with the pinch of salt as they stayed at home, ostensibly out of fear of the unknown.

Reports from the city indicated that apart from the Ogbor Hill area where some shop owners opened for business and few commercial vehicles plied the streets, elsewhere, the city was deserted.

As usual, markets were opened, but there were no traders. This is even as bank and filling stations in the city were all closed.

Youths were reported to have converted most streets into football pitches as both human and vehicular movements were absent.

In Umuahia the state capital however, the reverse was the case as people came out for their various daily activities.

Live fully returned to the city yesterday like no other Money for over four weeks running.

Workers went to work, businesses bubbled in the various markets in the city, even as there were human and vehicular movements.

Students and pupils went to school, while filling stations opened for business.

