From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Residents of Aba, Abia State are still living in fear of the unknown as they remained at home today to observe what many described as self-imposed sit-at-home, turning the commercial city into a ghost town.

This is coming even when the progenitors of the order, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) had not only suspended it, but also promised to deal with anybody who would want to molest and harass people in the guise of enforcing the suspended sit-at-home order.

Regardless, reports indicated that residents of Aba stayed at home today, as usual, out of fear of the unknown.

The city was said to have been deserted, particularly in the morning hours except the suburbs where commercial tricycle operators provided skeletal services.

Banks in the city shut their gates to customers, as markets although opened, but there were no traders.

Filling stations were all closed, the city was deserted as human and vehicular movements were restricted to the suburbs.

Schools closed their gates, forcing teachers, students and pupils to stay at home.

The state capital of Umuahia however, witnessed a different story. The city bubbled yesterday more than it had in previous Mondays since the now suspended sit-at-home was announced about two months ago.

People came out in their numbers on the streets indicating that live had fully returned to the city.

Banks for the first time since the sit-at-home order was pronounced, today, like no other Monday for over four weeks running, opened for business.

Workers went to work, businesses bubbled in the various markets in the city, even as there were human and vehicular movements.

Students and pupils went to school, while filling stations opened for business.

Some residents who spoke to Daily Sun expressed joy that life had gradually returned to Umuahia on Mondays which they described as the prime day of the week in business activities.

