From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Despite the repeated statements issued by the leadership of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), over the suspension of the sit-at-home, residents of Abia have continued to stay at home every Monday, with yesterday’s making it the fourth Monday for such action.

In Umuahia, the state capital, there was improvement in human and vehicular movements around the city compared to what obtained in previous weeks.

Commercial bus drivers and tricycle operators came out in their numbers, but the hustling and bustling associated with some parts of the capital city were not there.

Although markets in Umuahia were opened, but they witnessed lull economic activities as some shop owners and customers stayed away.

While Filling Stations in the capital city opened for business, banks and other corporate establishments firmly locked their gates, perhaps out of the fear of the unknown.

Government offices were opened, but many workers stayed away, ostensibly for fear of being molested by hoodlums who could take advantage of the situation.

However, there was total compliance in the commercial city of Aba as people stayed at home.

There were no human and vehicular movements as the streets were deserted, turning Aba into a ghost city.

Although there were no reported cases of hoodlums’ attacks and molestation of people in the city as were the case penultimate week, but markets, banks and other public institutions were closed.

Equally under lock and key were the entrances to some government offices and Filling Stations in the city.

Those who spoke to Daily Sun said they decided to stay at home to avoid being attacked or molested by hoodlums since police are not on ground to provide security.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.