From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

There was as usual partial compliance in Abia to the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) sit-at-home order, as most residents again stayed at home today in observance of the suspended order.

However, investigations revealed that most people stayed at home despite the fact that the order had been suspended, due to the fear of being attacked by hoodlums who had at the onset of the order, attacked people believed have disobeyed the order, in the guise of enforcing it.

This has made most people in the state to stay at home at Monday and yesterday’s was the sixth of such self-imposed sit-at-home.

The state capital of Umuahia witnessed partial compliance as there were scanty human and vehicular movements around the city.

Although commercial bus drivers and tricycle operators were seen on the streets of the city, however nothing serious actually went on in Umuahia.

Markets in the city opened for business, but they witnessed low economic activities as customers stayed away.

Banks and other corporate establishments were closed for business out of the fear of the unknown, but Filling Stations opened and dispensed products to the few motorists that came their way.

Government offices were opened, but many workers stayed away, ostensibly for fear of being molested by hoodlums who could take advantage of the situation.

The commercial city of Aba however had a total compliance as people stayed at home.

Unlike in Umuahia, there were no human and vehicular movements as the streets were deserted.

While markets opened for business, but without anybody around, banks and other public institutions were closed.

Government offices and Filling Stations in the city were also under lock and key.