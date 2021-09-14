From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia residents who today again stayed at home in obedience to the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) sit-at-home order have lauded the pro-Biafra group for coming out strongly against hoodlums who had been forcing them to stay at home even when the order was suspended.

IPOB had said in a statement signed by its media and publicity secretary, Emma Powerful that it has no other sit-at-home order after the one of yesterday, September 14.

The pro-Biafra group further stated that anybody trying to enforce any sit-at-home order using its name was a saboteur, and will be treated as such.

Today’s sit-at-home order which was in remembrance of the September 14, 2017, military invasion of the home of the leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, witnessed total compliance in the state.

Speaking on the IPOB statement, some residents of the state expressed joy that the leadership of the group has finally listened to the yearnings of the people.

Innocent Okorie, a trader in Umuahia said they are happy that IPOB has come out strong to warn hoodlums that have been forcing people to stay at home on Mondays even the order had been suspended and against their wish.

‘People may not know how much we have lost to the every Monday sit-at-home order.

‘It is more painful when it was realised that the people who ab initio ordered the sit-at-home, had suspended it, yet some hoodlums went about making life hellish in the guise of enforcing a non-existent sit-at-home order,’ he said.

A commercial tricycle operator, Johnson Madukwe, thanked the leadership of IPOB for declaring war on hoodlums forcing people to stay at home every Monday.

‘I am happy that IPOB has declared war on hoodlums forcing people to sit at home every Monday by setting up a task force against such hoodlums.

‘Some of us are riding Keke on hired purchase basis and Mondays so to say are always prime days for us to make money to repay our guarantors and staying at home on such days have been telling on us financially.’

From the commercial city of Aba where there had been reports of hoodlums harassing and molesting people in the guise of enforcing the order, it was the same excitement over the IPOB statement.

Meanwhile, today’s sit-at-home brought economic activities to a standstill in the state.

Apart from banks and other public institutions that had always closed their gates on the days of the sit-at-home, motor parks joined in the observance of the order today.

Despite Abia State Government directives, private motor parks closed for business as no vehicle loaded from Umuahia to Abuja, Lagos or any other city for that matter.

There were no vehicular movements, while human movement was restricted to nearby areas.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.