From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Residents of Abia State today stayed at home for the third Monday running despite the suspension of the weekly sit-at-home order by the leadership of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Following the suspension of the sit-at-home order which was earlier proclaimed in solidarity with the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu by the pro Biafra group, people who came out last week Monday particularly in Aba, were molested by hoodlums, in the guise of enforcing the order.

Regardless of the barrage of announcements by the leadership of IPOB over the week concerning the suspension of the sit-at-home order, residents of the state stayed at home ostensibly out of the fear of the unknown.

In Umuahia, many shops remained closed, as commercial bus and tricycle operators were off the streets.

Banks and other corporate offices did not open for business, just as the few people who came out, found it difficult getting to their destinations.

As usual, Government offices were opened in obedience to the directive of the state government, however, few workers were at work as many found it difficult to trek to their offices.

Reports from Aba had it that although there were no incidence of molestation by hoodlums like what happened last week, residents stayed at home perhaps out of fear of the unknown.

Major markets in the city did not open for business, the same as banks and other public institutions.

Some people who spoke to Daily Sun expressed sadness over the forced sit-at-home, saying it was affecting their business.

They blamed the police in the state of not putting adequate measures in place to provide security for those who go about their normal businesses.

They wondered why after the leadership of IPOB had suspended the order, yet some hoodlums decided to force people to remain indoors and called on government to do something urgently to checkmate the activities of the hoodlums.