From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

The sit-at-home order declared by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) every Monday, in all parts of the South-East, to protest the incarceration and trial of its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has, again, spread sorrow in the University town of Nsukka, Enugu State.

This time, a trailer was yesterday set ablaze by hoodlums suspected to be enforcing the order at Beach Junction, Nsukka, close to University of Nigeria, Nsukka, second gate.

It was gathered that the trailer, which was fully loaded with BUA cement, and was heading to Nsukka town, through Obollo-Afor road, when it was attacked and set ablaze around 5:30am.

However, the driver and the conductor of the trailer were said to have escaped unhurt.

When Daily Sun visited the scene of the incident, the head of the trailer was burnt to ashes making it difficult to ascertain the company the trailer belongs to.

This was even as security operatives, led by the police and neighbourhood watch, had been stationed at the scene to ensure that the cement weren’t looted.

A source, who pleaded anonymity, told Daily Sun that the trailer was set ablaze by miscreants who were enforcing IPOB’s Monday sit-at-home order, adding that no life was lost.

“It was around 5:30am that I woke up and noticed that something was burning, I alerted my neighbours immediately, but we could not go near the scene because everywhere was so quiet.

“After some minutes we tracked down and saw that it was a trailer fully loaded with cement that was set on fire, we understand that the driver and his conductor escaped unhurt.

“Other people, who got to the scene before us, confirmed that it was people who were enforcing a sit-at-home order that set the trailer ablaze,” he said.

However, when contacted, the Enugu state police command’s Public Relations Officer, Daniel Ndukwe, confirmed the incident, adding that investigation had been initiated, to ascertain the actual cause of the fire.

Meanwhile, shops, business centres, motor parks, banks, markets and schools (both private and public), among others, within Nsukka town, were not open for activities.

