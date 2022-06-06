From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

The sit-at-home order declared by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) every Monday, in all parts of the South-East to protest the incarceration and trial of its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has again spread sorrow in University town of Nsukka, Enugu State.

This time, a trailer was on Monday set ablaze by hoodlums suspected to be enforcing the order at Beach Junction, Nsukka, close to University of Nigeria, Nsukka second gate.

It was gathered that the trailer which was fully loaded with BUA cement was heading to Nsukka Town through Obollo-Afor road when it was attacked and set ablaze around 5:30am.

Although, the drive and the conductor of the trailer was said to have escaped unhurt.

Our correspondent who visited the scene of the incident reports that the head of the trailer was burnt to ashes making it difficult to ascertain the company the trailer belongs to.

This was even as security operatives led by the police and neighborhood watch had been stationed at the scene to ensure that the cements weren’t looted.

A source who pleaded anonymity told our reporter that the trailer was set ablaze by miscreants who were enforcing IPOB’s Monday sit-at-home order, adding that no life was lost.

“It was around 5:30am that I woke up and noticed that something is burning, I alerted my neighbours immediately but we could not go near the scene because everywhere was so quiet.

“After some minutes we tracked down and see that it was a trailer fully loaded with cement that was set on fire, we understand that the driver and his conductor escaped unhurt.

“Other people who got to the scene before use confirm that it was people who were enforcing set-at-home order that sets the trailer ablaze,” he said.

However, when contacted the Enugu state police command Public Relations Officer, Daniel Ndukwe said that the command have not gotten official report of the incident.

“We are yet to get official report on the incident, I will inform you once we have information on that,” he said.

Meanwhile, Shops, business centres, motor parks, banks, markets, schools both private and public among others within Nsukka town are not open for activities.

It would be recalled that on Thursday, 26 May 2022 hoodlums had set a motorcycle and a tricycle popularly known as keke ablaze in Nsukka, the day Nnamdi Kanu’s court case was respond to June 28, 2022.

Also in September last year, a vehicle laden with motorcycle spare parts heading to Kogi state was waylaid at Obukpa, Nsukka LGA area and burnt to ashes.

At Obollo-Afor, Udenu local government area, a Sienna vehicle belonging to the Neighborhood Watch of the council area was equally destroyed by the enforcers of sit-at-home order last year.

