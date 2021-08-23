From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Residents in Imo State on Monday again shun the relaxation order by the Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB) on the sit-at-home directive it early ordered in solidarity of their leader, Nnamdi Kanu who is standing trial in court.

Despite the suspension of the order , the residents remained indoors as economic activities again was crippled.

The usual heavy traffic jam and commercial activities noticeable in Owerri and other urban centres in the State was totally a different story as only few vehicles were seen plying the roads.

Also, banks, business centres,markets, filling stations, schools, health centres, mobile food vendors as well as the hospitality industries were shutdown.

A resident in the state who do not want his name mentioned said that the release of Kanu is the only guarantee to normal business on Mondays again in South east.

He said “our people will continue to stay at home on Mondays until Nnamdi Kanu is released from dention, that is the only way we can stop the Sit-at-home order