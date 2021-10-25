From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Anambra State has approved Saturdays as school days in place of Monday following the sit-at-home order by the Indigenous Peoples of Biafara (IPOB).

There has been an unsigned document circulating in the state where the executive secretary had written to principals and parents notifying them of the new development.

A statement by the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Don Adinuba, confirmed that all headmasters had been directed to notify teachers, pupils as well as parents about the new development.

“Quality Assurance supervision and every other supervision, henceforth, will hold on Saturdays. Every permission for absence from classes on Saturdays must be addressed to the executive chairman, ASUBBEB through the E S following due process. Saturday classes will commence on October 30,” he said.

Adinuba said the state government approved Saturday classes because it wanted the children to learn well.

According to him, the state government was passionate about the learning of the children and never wanted them to miss anything.

He said the state government approved the Saturday classes so that the children will not lag behind.

