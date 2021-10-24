From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Anambra State Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment Mr C. Don Adinuba has confirmed that state governor chief Willie Obiano had approved Saturdays as school days in place of Monday, taken by the sit at home order by Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The indigenous people of Biafara IPOb had declared every Monday sit at home and students do not go to schools.

The has been an unsigned document circulating in the state where the executive secretary had written letters to principals and parents notifying them of the new development in the state.

According to the unsigned letter “, all headmasters are to notify teachers, pupils as well as parents about the new development. Quality Assurance supervision and every other supervision henceforth will hold on Saturdays. Every permission for absence from classes on Saturdays must be addressed to the Executive Chairman ASUBBEB through the E S following due process. Saturday classes will commence on 30/10/21 ie next week”

Speaking on the development Adinuba said that, the state government want the children to learn well hence the approval for Saturday classes.

According to him, the state government is passionate about the learning of the children and never wanted them to miss anything.

He said that the state government approved the Saturday classes so that the children will not lag behind .

