From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Parts of Asaba, the Delta State capital, on Monday, complied with the sit-at-home directive issued by the Igbo separatist group the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The areas included Okwe, Akwebulu and Oko, where commercial activities were halted in the morning hours.

The areas are considered as IPOB base in the capital city.

Many shops in Okwe and Akwebulu were shut in the morning hours apparently for fear of the unknown.

It also affected travellers to Onitsha in Anambra State, as commercial buses plying the route we’re not available on the road.

Security personnel were also seen around major roads to forestall the breakdown of peace and order.

However, activities in other areas of the town including the popular Ogbeogonogo Modern Market were in full swing throughout the day, as residents went about their lawful duties unhindered.

