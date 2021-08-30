Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi has directed all civil and public servants to report to work on Monday despite the Sit-At-Home order issued by the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that IPOB had fixed Monday every week for its Sit-At-Home protest.

Umahi gave the directive in a statement issued to reporters on Sunday by Dr Kenneth Igwe, Secretary to the State Government (SSG) and Coordinating Commissioner.

According to him, whosoever failed to report to his duty post stands to lose his job.

“Similarly, any shop or bank that failed to open for business on Monday stands the risk of losing the right to operate business or banking operations in the state.

“The general public is by this announcement advised to go about their normal businesses without fear.

“Security agencies have been directed to patrol 24 hours in all corners of the state. All concerned are to take note and adhere strictly to this government directive,” Umahi stated. (NAN)

