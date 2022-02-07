From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Catholic Bishops of Owerri Ecclesiastical Province has urged the federal government to seek avenues of dialoguing with agitators in the South East to end the incessant sit-at-home order issued especially by the Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB).

This was part of the communique released, at their first plenary meeting of 2022, signed by the Chairman and Secretary, Most Rev Anthony JV Obinna and Most Rev Augustine N Echema, respectively, and made available to newsmen in Owerri.

The bishops who were not happy with the endless sit-at-home order in the South East, especially every Monday appealed to the federal government to intercede and avert economic, social loss the order has brought upon the zone.

“For some time now, the people of South East Nigeria, have been forced to sit-at-home on frequent occasions. The situation has become so confusing because some of these orders and counter orders are now being issued and enforced by criminal elements.”

“These sit-at-home orders are, however, having a devastating effect on the economic and social life of the people, and adversely affecting their means of livelihood,” he said.

The clerics who observed that the situation took the worst effect on education in the zone added “Children are kept out of school and learning is carried out under the climate of fear and uncertainty. This status quo cannot be allowed to continue.

“We appeal to the government to fulfil its constitutional duty of protecting lives and property and to initiate avenues of dialogue with agitators. We equally appeal to all those indiscriminately issuing orders, to respect the fundamental human rights of those they seek to protect and fight for.”

The Bishops who also frowned at the level the federal government borrowed loans said “We observe with great concern, the frequency with which the Federal and State Governments resort to taking loans, especially foreign ones, to finance their budget shortfalls.

“At the last count, the Bureau of Statistics in Nigeria has reported that Nigeria currently, is indebted up to the tune of N32 trillion.