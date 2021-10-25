From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The level of compliance to the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) suspended sit-at-home order eased in Abia State today as life gradually returned to cities that had hitherto on previous Mondays, turned into ghost centres.

In Umuahia, the state capital, people came out in more numbers than ever to engage in their normal businesses.

Unlike what obtained last Monday when the town was deserted, today, some banks and other public institutions opened for business.