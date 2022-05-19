From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Government on Thursday urged members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to adopt other ways of driving home their agitation.

The government said the current sit-at-home order was not only putting the lives of residents in danger but also negatively affecting the economy of the South-East and neighbouring state.

It would be recalled that suspected members of the secessionist group on Wednesday morning allegedly killed one person, razed two trucks and one tricycle and riddled a Volkswagen car with bullets while attempting to enforce the sit-at-home order in Ugbolu, near Asaba, Delta State capital.

Answering questions shortly after briefing journalists on the outcome of the State Executive Council meeting in Asaba, Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu, however admitted that the Federal Government did not handle the issue of leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu properly.

“It is true that some of us believe that the FG should have been able to handle the issue of Nnamdi Kanu, our brother, much more mature in such a way that it will lead to agitations.

“Nobody is happy about what is happening in the South-East, and so we plead with our brothers who are asking people to stay at home to take a second look at it because it does appear that we are inflicting more injury on our people.

“It is affecting our economy in the South-East, I use the word ‘our’ because whatever that happens to our brothers in the South-East also happens to us.

“So we are pleading with our brothers to adopt another means of agitating without having to pose danger to the livelihood or any other person for that matter, while we hope that the FG would possibly find reasons why these things are happening,” he said.