From Geoffrey Anyanwu and Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Despite warnings by the leadership of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) against observance or enforcement of sit-at-home on Mondays, the exercise was observed, yesterday, in Enugu State.

Daily Sun observed that major roads and streets were deserted as residents, especially in the metropolis, stayed indoors. There were also no commercial buses or tricycles (Keke) on the roads, and the few private vehicles seen were those of medical practitioners on call.Shops, markets, banks, fuel stations and other business premises, including government private offices were all shut.

Enforcers of the order had also stormed some areas like Ozalla Four Corner in Nkanu and Obollo Afor in Udenu Local Government Area and attacked people and vehicles. At Four Corner, a woman who drove to a store to buy some items, reported that her Toyota Sienna car was vandalised.

The woman who made a video that has gone viral lamented: “Is this how we will get Biafra, by destroying our things. Look at how they destroyed my vehicle. The vehicles they destroy this morning at this Four Corner is up to 50, including shops.”

Speaking with Daily Sun, a resident at New Haven in the capital city, Kingsley Nweze, said the fear of being attacked had forced most people to stay indoors.

In Obollo-Afor, headquarters of Udenu Local Government Area in Enugu State, gunmen enforcing the IPOB sit-at-home order stormed the city beating up traders who had opened their shops for business. The gunmen who were hooded came into the commercial town on motorcycles, chased residents with whips. A tricycle was also burnt by the hoodlums. Members of Udenu Central Neighbourhood Watch took to their heels on sighting the gunmen and a Toyota Sienna car belonging to the group was destroyed in the attack.

One of the traders told Daily Sun that he had a close shave with the gunmen and was yet to recover from the attack. Another eyewitness said a military team arrived the town around 8:30am and restored the situation to normalcy.