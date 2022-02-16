From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Gun wielding youths who were said to be enforcers of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) sit-at-home order, Wednesday morning set ablaze a Keke Napep in Aba, Abia State.

IPOB had with the rendition of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu from Kenya to Nigeria last year to face charges, declared every Monday sit-at-home in solidarity.

However, the every Monday sit-at-home was cancelled and replaced with days Kanu would appear in court.

As Kanu was to appear in court yesterday in continuation of his treason charges, and the sit-at-home order was being observed, a young man decided to have early morning ride with his tricycle.

Reports say as he move towards East Street by Ngwa Road, some gun wielding enforcers of the order, forced him out of the tricycle and instantly setit ablaze.

The young man was said to be operating the tricycle on hire purchase basis and with the incident, his fate of repaying for the keke now hangs in the balance.

It was gathered that on Monday, despite the cancellation of the sit-at-home order on Mondays, some youths went round the Ogbor Hill axis of the state, forcing schools that opened, to close it face dare consequences.