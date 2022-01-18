From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Residents of some parts of Nnewi, Nnobi and Ichi in Nnewi North, Ekwusigo and Idemili South Local Government Areas of Anambra State on Tuesday scampered for safety when unknown gunmen suspected to be enforcers of sit-at-home order were spotted around town.

Eyewitnesses said there was pandemonium on the major roads of the communities when the gunmen arrived in Sienna vehicles with a stern warning that nobody was expected to be seen on the roads.

Although nobody was harmed, the gunmen forced some drinking joints within the Nnewi community to close abruptly and those already seated drinking abandoned their drinks, some with bottles in their hands as they ran for safety.

Earlier in the morning hours, the major areas in Nnewi including Bank Road, Nkwo Nnewi Roundabout, Nwany Imo Bus Stop, Izuchukwu Junction and Nnobi Road were all blocked with used tyres to prevent any vehicular movement. Even commercial motorcycle operators who risked coming out suddenly deserted the roads.

“We will not harm anybody except those who disobey the order, ” a source said he overheard one of the gunmen saying from where he was hiding.