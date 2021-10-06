From Magnus Eze, Enugu

International flights will resume at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport Enugu on Saturday, October 9. Ethiopian, the lone passenger airliner on the route, recently opened its portal for bookings from October 1, but the flight was interrupted because of the sit-at-home call by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in the South East region.

An aviation staffer at the airport said the absence of the international flights in the facility has continued to affect businesses including revenue generation by the government agencies.

The shift in resumption of international flights at the Akanu Ibiam Airport Enugu, adds to the economic losses recorded by businesses in the South East due to the frequent sit-at-home orders.

Authorities suspended all flights and shut down the Akanu Ibiam International Airport on 24 August 2019, precisely six years after Ethiopian Airlines commenced direct flights to and from the airport in Enugu.

The shutdown followed public outcry over its dilapidated runway, but President Muhammadu Buhari approved N10 billion requested by Ministry of Aviation officials to rehabilitate the airport.

