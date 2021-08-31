From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The former chairman of Police Service Commission (PSC), Chief Simon Okeke on Tuesday said anybody who supported open grazing called for anarchy.

Chief Okeke who was speaking with journalists in his Akatar residence in Amichi in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State said that it was only in Nigeria that open grazing had become an issue.

He explained that the standard practice in other climes was that people set up ranches where cattle are bred for commercial purposes.

“It is really unfortunate that these herders are seen everywhere. The other time, the plane I boarded was supposed to land in Calabar and as the plane was descending, the pilot went up again only for an announcement to be made that cattle were blocking the runway.

“There is practically no place these herders cannot take their cattle to for grazing. It is a very unfortunate development that should be discouraged with immediate effect, ” Ochendo said.

Chief Okeke noted that it had become imperative for all the House of Assemblies in Southern part of Nigeria to legislate against open grazing and also incumbent on Executive arm of government in the zone to ensure strict implementation of the anti grazing laws.

He said that the grazing route being advanced by the government at the center is nothing but a misplaced priority.

On the continued observance of Mondays as sit-at-home in the South East after IPOB had restricted the order to only the days Mazi Nnamdi Kanu who is currently in DSS detention would appear in court, the former police boss said there was urgent need for governors in Igboland to summon an emergency meeting of critical stakeholders to discuss the issue.

“The South East Governors should have a meeting with PG Ohaneze Ndigbo, the leaders of thought, town union president-generas, traditional rulers, opinion leaders and other stakeholders over the matter.

“The meeting should deliberate on the issue of the Monday sit-at-home in South East and take definite resolution and pronouncement be made so as to put an end to the present uncertainty around the order.

“IPOB has suspended the order to the days that the leader of the group, Nnamdi Kanu will appear in court. But some overzealous people are still enforcing the order on Mondays, that’s the unfortunate situation where we found ourselves, ” he noted.

Chief Okeke, however, said that the sit-at-home was a great loss to the economy and the people of the South East each time the order was observed.

The former police boss also expressed worry over the spate of court orders that had characterized the Anambra State governorship election billed for November 6.

“Nigeria is the only country where issue of election is determined by the court. It is never done elsewhere. The development is indicative of corruption in judiciary, legislature and the executive arms of government. It’s really unfortunate that people now go up and down to shop for court orders for a simple exercise as election, ” Chief Okeke declared.

