From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Gunmen and the military were said to have engaged each other in a very serious gun duel in Mgbidi and Akata in Oru West Local Government Area of Imo State, yesterday.

A source from the area told Daily Sun that the incident began as early as 6am when the hoodlums allegedly enforcing the partial lockdown order of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) barricaded the roads, ordering people to go back to their houses.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

However, the source said they were later confronted by the military who responded swiftly to counter their order.

Daily Sun gathered that some vehicles and shops around the area were razed in the process. But it was not clear as at the time of this report if the incident recorded any casualty on both sides.

IPOB, yesterday, urged people in the South East to pray fervently for peace in the zone, unconditional release of Nnamdi Kanu, and restoration of a Biafra nation.

Although a statement by the spokesperson of the group, Emma Powerful did not order a sit-at-home, but urged the people to lockup their shops temporarily during the duration of the prayers and open shortly after.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .