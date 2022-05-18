From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Gunmen have reportedly attacked the Ikwo country home of the Chairman of Ikwo local government area of Ebonyi state, Mr. Steve Orogwu.

It was gathered that the attackers invaded his home on Tuesday night in search of the politician but he was not at home.

Angered by his absence, the gunmen opened fire on the people , killing his three brothers .

Sources who confirmed the incident told our correspondent that four persons were killed by the gunmen during the attack.

“Three of the victims were brothers to the Chairman while one other victim was their neighbor. We suspect they came in search of the Chairman but he was not around at the time” one of the sources who pleaded anonymity said.

Police Public Relations Officer for Ebonyi Command, Loveth Odah, could not be reached for comment as at the time of filling this report.