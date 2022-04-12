From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Gunmen suspected to be enforcing the Monday sit-at-home, yesterday, shot and killed an unidentified male traveler around Chris Chemist Roundabout, Enugu. They also set ablaze a commercial Sienna vehicle that was loading at the park.

Driver of the Sienna that was burnt, whose name was given as Anthony Nwatu (Anaegbu), who escaped the attack, disclosed that the gunmen stormed the popular Chris Chemist Park while he was still waiting for passengers to fill the vehicle.

He was at the park yesterday morning as he was used to loading very early every Monday, to beat the sit-at-home, when the ugly incident took place. He said he was standing a distance away from his vehicle when the gunmen arrived in a mini bus. “I felt they were armed robbers and continued to move away from the vicinity as quickly as I could. By the time I looked back to see what was happening, the vehicle was up in flames.”

Confirming the incident to Daily Sun, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Daniel Ndukwe (ASP), said the Command has launched a manhunt of the assailants.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Ndukwe said: “Yet-to-be identified miscreants, operating in a mini bus shot an unidentified male traveler and, in the process, torched a Sienna vehicle around Chris Chemist Roundabout, Enugu, in the early morning hours of today (yesterday).

“The victim was immediately moved to the hospital for treatment by police operatives, who responded to a distress call on the incident.

“He, however, was later confirmed dead by doctors on duty and deposited in the mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

“Meanwhile, a manhunt of the assailants has been launched, while the said area and other parts of the State remain relatively peaceful. Further development will be communicated.”