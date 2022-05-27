From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Some hoodlums said to be enforcing the sit-at-home order by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), yesterday, set a motorcycle and a tricycle, popularly known as Keke, ablaze in Nsukka, Enugu State.

The incident, which happened at the early hours of the day, took place at Umakashi road, by the building materials market, along Urban Girls Secondary School, Nsukka, threw residents around the area into confusion and palpable fear.

Shops, business centres, motor parks, banks, markets and schools, both private and public, among others, within Nsukka town, were not open for activities.

IPOB had earlier cancelled yesterday’s sit-at-home order, through a statement issued, on Wednesday, by their Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, following the adjournment of Nnamdi Kanu’s case to June 28, 2022.

A source in the area, who witnessed the incident, but pleaded anonymity, said the hoodlums committed the acts at about 6am, adding that the motorcycle and tricycle owners were beaten up by the hoodlums before their motorcycle and tricycle were set on fire. Also, the Acting Chairman of Nsukka Building Material Market, Mr Ikema Charles, said that they had to order the closure of the building market following the early morning incident.

However, when contacted, the Enugu state Police Command Public Relations Officer, Daniel Ndukwe, said the state command had not received any official report on the incident. He promised to contact their division in Nsukka and report back to us, a promise he was yet to fulfill at the time of filing this report.

