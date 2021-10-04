From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi, Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri, Okey Sampson, Umuahia, Okwe Obi, Abuja and Chukwudi Nweje

Nnewi, the industrial hub of Anambra State and other cities in the South East were ghost towns, yesterday, as residents complied with the sit-at-home directive of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has over time, suspended the sit-at-home it had earlier ordered.

IPOB leadership through the publicity secretary, Emma Powerful, did not only warn hoodlums, but said it would set up committee to deal with them. Despite the warnings, some hoodlums have continued to enforce the order.

In Nnewi, roads were deserted whilepublic and private businesses were paralysed. The 100 per cent compliance was fuelled by fear foloowing the rampage by gunmen on Sunday, which left the offices of Directorate of State Service (DSS), Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC), country home of APC chieftain, Mr. Joe Igbokwe, many vehicles burnt and two lives lost.

Daily Sun went round the city and discovered that apart from the busy Nkwo Nnewi market that was shut, street shops, schools, offices and other business remained closed.

It was learnt that residents were scared of coming out or opening their business for fear of being attacked, especially when news filtered in at about 8:30am that gunmen were sited at Amuko Junction and would attack anyone who dared to show up. The fear was compounded when residents were told about soldiers patrolling the streets in armoured vehicles and patrol vans. The soldiers were sited at Nkwo Nnewi Triangle and moved towards Owerri Road and Old Nnewi-Onitsha Road to ward off possible attacks by gunmen and protect lives and property. Fears of confrontation between soldiers and gunmen kept residents indoors to avoid being hit by stray bullets.

Similarly, there was panic in part of Imo State as gunmen compelled residents to comply with IPOB order.

Most residents who had resumed at various places of work before 8 am were sent back home by the men wielding sophisticated weapons.

The gunmen moved from Ukwu-orji to Ogbaku and Orogwe in Mbaitoli and Owerri West local government areas of the state respectively and forced schools to shut down.

There was also panic in the Owerri metropolis as banks, filling stations and schools were shut down. Some tertiary institutions in the state were also shut to the public, amid the pandemonium caused by the gunmen, to protect lives of students and property. At Ehiogugu, Mbaise and Naze in Owerri North Local Government Area, it was reported that gunmen shot sporadically into the air to scare away residents.

In Aba, Abia State, hoodlums reportedly moved round the commercial city of Aba, Abia, and chased away pupils and students from schools.

The men in all black attire moved round Opobo Junction, Ogbor Hill axis and forced shop owners who opened for business to close. Unconfirmed indicated that butchers within the Waterside area who normally kill cows early Monday mornings could not open for business. The hoodlums were said to have sent letters to the butchers at the weekend, warning them not to attempt to open or risk dire consequences.

Elsewhere in the city, compliance was total as streets were deserted. Banks, other public institutions and filling stations shut their gates to their customers.

However, in Umuahia, the state capital, businesses, markets, banks and shops opened for business, even as there were human and vehicular movements. Workers reported for duty while pupils and students went to school unmolested.

Pan-Arewa socio-political organisation, Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) and the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) have warned Igbo traders residing in north against observing the sit-at-home order.

CNG’s spokesperson, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, at a press briefing in Abuja, yesterday, said the order could hold water in other regions, but not in the north.

Said Suleiman: “We have seen a new statement by IPOB directing all Igbo living anywhere in Nigeria, which includes the north, to participate in its sit-at-home order for one month. What we are saying is that the Igbo in the north are not threatened. On our part, we are going to hold any trader that complies with IPOB directives in the north accountable. We definitely shall take steps to ensure that his business place is revoked because we have no problem with Igbo here doing their businesses peacefully. But if they comply with that order, it means they are also with the people that are actually challenging the state. We do not want any Igbo man to comply with that in northern Nigeria.”

Also, the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) asked governors of the 19 northern states to seal any business premises that complies with the sit-at-home. It said the North would not be party to what it called “a deliberate, politically-motivated plan to undermine or worsen the nation’s current security challenges.”

AYCF made the call in a statement signed by its National President, Alhaji Yerima Shettima.

