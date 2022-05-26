From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Some hoodlums said to be enforcing sit-at-home order by Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Thursday set a motorcycle and a tricycle popularly known as “Keke” ablaze in Nsukka, Enugu State.

The incident which happened in the early hours of the day took place at Umakashi road by the building materials market, along Urban Girls’ Secondary School, Nsukka threw residents around the area into confusion and palpable fear.

Shops, business centres, motor parks, banks, markets, and schools both private and public among others within Nsukka town are not open for activities.

IPOB had earlier cancelled the Thursday sit-at-home order through a statement issued on Wednesday by their Media and Publicity Secretary Emma Powerful, following the adjournment of Nnamdi Kanu’s case to June 28, 2022.

A source in the area who witnessed the incident but pleaded anonymity said the hoodlums committed the acts at about 6 am.

The source also said the motorcycle and tricycle owners were also beaten up by the hoodlums before setting them on fire.

According to the source “hoodlums putting on masks on motorbike ran to the tricycle driver shouting stop there! double-crossed and dragged him out of the tricycle and beat him up before setting the tricycle ablaze.

“The same thing happened to the motorcyclist who ran into them without sensing the danger.” the source said.

Also, Mr Ikema Charles, the Acting Chairman of Nsukka Building Material Market, said that they had to order the closure of the building market following the early morning incident.

“I did not witness the attack and burning of motorcycle and tricycle by people suspected to be forcing sit-at-home order.

“We have no option but to order for the closure of the market due to fear of the unknown because the incident happened opposite the market,” he said.

However, when contacted, the Enugu State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Daniel Ndukwe said the state command have not received any official report of the incident.

He promised to contact their division in Nsukka and respond back to us, a promise he is yet to fulfil at the time of filing this report.

