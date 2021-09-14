From Magnus Eze, Enugu

The Concerned Igbo Stakeholders Forum have given South East governors a 48-hour ultimatum to make their position known on the frequent sit-at-home exercise in the region.

They urged the governors to within the period reach out to the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), other pro-Biafra groups and youth organisations in the zone to halt the spate of carnage and economic losses.

The group also decried the disruption of people’s economic activities and WAEC and NECO examinations of students in the past weeks.

In a press conference in Enugu, Tuesday, the leader of the group, Chukwuma Okenwa, lamented that the governors had not spoken as a body since the Monday-Monday sit-at-home began.

Flanked by Nnenna Anozie (Secretary), Chigozie Nwabuko (Abia), Wilfred Okeke (Anambra), Prince Ozioma Ani (Enugu), Chima Vincent (Ebonyi) and Chidimma Ibemere (Imo), Okenwa noted that the situation was suggestive of a leadership gap in the region.

He stated that it was incumbent on the governors to demonstrate that there was no parallel Government in the five states.

‘We, therefore, call on the South East Governors to convene an emergency meeting first within themselves within the next 48hours and to follow it up with a multi-stakeholder consultative forum, with the intent to generate actionable ideas that will douse the rising tensions.

‘Dialogue and a possible impression on the Federal Government to consider Amnesty for Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and other IPOB members who are trapped in various cells across the country should be esteemed as an option.

‘The South East Governors must act fast to ensure that a region known for peace does not descend further into anarchy and economic sabotage.

‘Ndi-Igbo is known for business and our Governors must ensure the environment is conducive for that to thrive.’

