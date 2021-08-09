From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The sit-at-home order by the Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB) witnessed a partial compliance in Imo State as most shops and other public places visited by our correspondent were initially under lock and key at the early hours of 7 and 8 am, but most of them mostly standing in front if their shops started opening them from 10 am.

At Orlu, believed to be the centre of mayhem in recent times the situation is different as the roads such Banana junction, Okporo among others were completely deserted and shops closed except for vehicles of security operatives patrolling the roads.

All banks were also shutdown in the State, few of the places visited by our correspondent only saw the staff in skeletal functions why their entrance door remain closed to customers as at the time of this report.

It was the same situation at the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport ,Owerri . Although only 3 airlines have touched the tarmac as the time of this report but the passenger remain stranded as there are no airport taxis or even commercial motorcycles to take the passengers to their various destinations.

The road leading to the airport is completely a shadow of itself, even those local vendors selling around the airport did not turn up for their daily business.

However, at the popular Douglas road where the Eke -Ukwu Owerri is located is partially open for business. As at the time of this report, some of those who did not open for business gathered courage and came out while others still remain closed.

