Okey Sampson, Aba

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has accused President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo and three South East governors of plot to sabotage the the May 30, sit-at-home order.

The governors, the group claimed, are David Umahi of Ebonyi, Willie Obiano of Anambra and Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia.

In a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, the IPOB said: “It has been brought to our attention the bid of the usual suspects to undermine the collective will of all patriotic and genuine children of Biafra to honour those that died for us and the 3.5 million victims of the second largest holocaust in modern history.

“Rather than being angry, we feel pity for those desperadoes, who, through their hatred for freedom are canvassing that 12 hours of buying and selling is more important than honouring the brave men and women that fought that they may live.

“It is the height of ingratitude, treachery and exhibition of crass ignorance that those who claim to be educated, do not understand the significance nor appreciate the symbolism of honouring those unjustly killed.”

The group said it was disheartening that Nwodo and the governors led by Umahi would come out yet again to lead the effort to discredit this year’s planned honouring of the spirit of 3.5 million Biafrans, while they were witnesses to the recent visit of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to Rwanda to remember the 150,000 victims of genocide.

“Why didn’t Nwodo’s Ohanaeze and Umahi issue a statement condemning the vice president for attending the memorial in Rwanda? What Nwodo and Umahi are saying in essence is that 150,000 Rwandan genocide victims are more important than 3.5 million of their own Biafran people slaughtered in similar circumstances from 1967 to 1970?

It noted that any leader worth its salt would canvass for Nigeria to understand the need to declare May 30, a national public holiday. IPOB reminded Ohanaeze and the governors that Israel, only a few days ago observed the annual Jewish holocaust memorial.