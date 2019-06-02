Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has congratulated Biafrans and lovers of freedom for their uncommon courage, determination and resoluteness that defied the military and police threats, intimidation and harassment and that of South East governors to sit-at-home across the length and breadth of zone.

The group also commended all those who contributed in one way or the other towards the successful outcome of our heroes remembrance day by sitting in doors at their respective homes as directed by the of IPOB high command.

The Media and Publicity Secretary of IPOB, Emma Powerful, in a statement salute the indefatigable spirit of IPOB family members in the Diaspora that rallied in over 100 countries across Europe, Asia, America, Australia, South America and Africa including those in Lagos, Jos, Kaduna, Kano, Ibadan and Abuja who afforded without fear or favour to stay in doors to honour our fallen heroes and heroines.

He said that Biafrans should move on that Biafra referendum is coming in no distant time.

“We commend the people of Ogoni, Ijaw, Urhrobo, Annang, Igbo, Idoma, Igede, Igala, Igbanke/Igboakiri and others who afforded to observe and remember those that sacrificed their youthful lives for us to be alive today. From Ogoja in the east to the border town of Igbanke in the west; from the Oturkpo in the north to the island of Bonny in the south, Biafrans observed in their own unique way, a day of solemnity, reverence and respect for our departed heroes and heroines.

“We are even more grateful to the people of Ebonyi, Akwa Ibom, Cross Rivers, Delta, Bayelsa, Imo and Enugu states for standing firm to honour our heroes and in the process calmly reminded those saboteurs and traitors among us who wish to sabotage every effort IPOB is making to liberate Biafran people from this iniquitous bondage British brought us into.

“Those saboteurs must remain silent because IPOB has proved to all and sundry that they are in charge of this land called Biafra. All Biafran states and its provinces are firmly today declared in the open that this land belongs to Biafrans and shall remain so as long as this planet earth continued to exist.

“Pictures and video evidence abound to lend incontrovertible credence to the fact that Biafraland obeyed IPOB sit-at-home order on May 30, 2019. Those Hausa/Fulani slaves in government houses in the South East including those unscrupulous individuals and groups should cover their faces in shame.

“They threatened fire and brimstone yet the people ignored them and obeyed IPOB order. We expect them to sponsor fake publications seeking to downplay the effectiveness of our sit-at-home directive but that is of no consequence to us. No matter what they do, the material evidence detailing full compliance on social media and other platforms will forever indict them.

“If one thing became clearer as a result of this 2019 sit-at-home, it is the fact that people listen to IPOB high command not those Abuja contractors and politicians especially those faceless organizations and groups who were sponsored by Aso Rock cabal and northern caliphate to politicize this sit- at-home order issued by IPOB with the antics of beautifying the event with their kangaroo procession and lectures today,” Powerful stated.