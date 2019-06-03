Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has commended Biafrans across the length and breadth of Biafraland for their uncommon courage to sit at home for the heroes remembrance day.

The group also appreciated those who contributed in one way or the other towards the successful outcome of the day.

Media and Publicity Secretary of IPOB, Emma Powerful, in a statement, hailed the indefatigable spirit of IPOB family members in the diaspora that rallied in over 100 countries across Europe, Asia, America, Australia, South America and Africa, including those in Lagos, Jos, Kaduna, Kano, Ibadan and Abuja, who stayed in doors without fear or favour.He said Biafra referendum was coming in no distant time.

“We commend the people of Ogoni, Ijaw, Uhrobo, Annang, Igbo, Idoma, Igede, Igala, Igbanke/Igboakiri and others, who afforded to observe and remember those that sacrificed their youthful lives for us to be alive today.

“From Ogoja in the East to the border town of Igbanke in the West; from Oturkpo in the North to the island of Bonny in the South, Biafrans observed in their own unique way a day of solemnity, reverence and respect for our departed heroes and heroines.

“We are even more grateful to the people of Ebonyi, Akwa Ibom, Cross Rivers, Bayelsa, Imo and Enugu states for standing firm and in the process, calmly reminded those saboteurs and traitors among us, who wish to sabotage every effort IPOB is making to liberate Biafran people from this iniquitous bondage British brought us into.

“Those saboteurs must remain silent because IPOB has proven to all and sundry that they are in charge of this land called Biafra.

“It is openly declared today that all Biafran states and provinces belong to Biafrans and shall remain so.

“Pictures and video evidence abound to lend credence to the fact that Biafraland obeyed IPOB sit-at-home order on May 30, 2019.

They threatened fire and brimstone, yet, the people ignored them and obeyed IPOB’s order.

We expect them to sponsor fake publications seeking to downplay the effectiveness of our sit-at-home directive, but that is of no consequence to us.

“No matter what they do, the material evidence detailing full compliance on social media and other platforms will forever indict them.

“If one thing became clearer as a result of this 2019 sit-at-home, it is the fact that people complied.”