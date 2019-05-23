Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has sounded a note of warning to the Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC), insisting that no amount of ceremony slated by the group would hinder May 30 sit-at-home order.

A statement issued in Owerri by the Media Director of the group, Emma Powerful, noted that this year’s directive would not only be well observed, but, would be unique.

“As Biafrans, both home and in the diaspora prepare for the annual May 30 remembrance day, IPOB and its leadership worldwide wish to reiterate again that Biafrans will bring the activities in Biafraland and parts of Nigeria to a standstill on that day.

“We are urging all Biafrans, no matter where you reside in the world, to adhere to this clarion call to observe this historic event in a solemn and befitting manner. No public gathering, human or vehicular movement, ceremony or lectures of any kind are allowed on that day.

“It is most unfortunate that some faceless hired groups without any presence are still struggling to politicise this only historic event introduced and organised for Biafrans to remember and honour our fallen heroes and heroines, who paid ultimate price for us all to be alive today.

“We want to assure these hired groups that one thing we know for certain is that shame will befall them because all genuinely patriotic Biafrans have determined that May 30 is the day.

“We are not against any person organising any activity outside May 30, but, that day is special and shall remain so for eternity.

“No lectures, creative discussions or politically motivated and sponsored event on May 30 because Biafrans cannot allow quislings to make a mockery of our dead heroes on that day.

National President of OYC, Igboayaka .O Igboayaka said May 30 has been slated for “Igbo cultural day.”