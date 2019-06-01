Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has denied the alleged attack on some people in Nnewi, Anambra State by suspected members of the group for allegedly disobeying the sit-at-home order to honour Biafran fallen heroes. The group who said the sit-at-home was a huge success and a peaceful one, wondered why some agents of government were peddling false accusation against a peaceful movement like IPOB.

The Media and Publicity Secretary of IPOB, Emma Powerful in a statement, emphasised that it was clear to the public that since the inception of IPOB, the group don’t carry or move about with machete, AK-47 rifle or any kind of weapon. A part of the statement read: “We wonder why Nigeria government and her security agencies would come up with such rubbish instead of saying really what happened in Nnewi and how they failed to deceive Biafrans to obey the sit-at-home order issued by IPOB authority.

“It’s very pathetic that Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDELA) clashed with some Nnewi youth and drug peddlers in Nnewi on Thursday and tagged it to a peaceful movement like IPOB. Since the formation and commencement of this great movement, championing the liberation of Biafran people, we’ve never attacked or killed anybody in Biafraland or in Nigeria state.

“IPOB does not indulge in such evil acts no matter the level of attack, killing, humiliation, intimidation, torture against us. It is bad for security agencies and Nigeria government to involve IPOB in this recent attack against innocent citizens, who were coming back from night vigil in Nnewi.”