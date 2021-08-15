From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

At last, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has suspended its sit-at-home order.

Kalunta Kanu, brother to the detained IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, had last week announced that the order would not hold on last Monday to allow students in the Southeast sit for their external examination, but IPOB members flouted his directive and went ahead to enforce the order.

Therefore, announcing the new suspension in a statement yesterday, IPOB Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, said that their members have to strictly comply to the new directive, which he said was issued by their leader himself, Nnamdi Kanu.

He, however, clarified that the suspension was lifted from every Mondays it was originally slated to now only on the days Kanu would be appearing in court for trial.

He, therefore, enjoined their people and others to show equal solidarity to the group on October 21, when their leader would be appearing in court again.

“The suspension of the sit-at-home by the IPOB head of directorate was as a result of a direct order from the leader of this great movement, Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“In accordance with the directive from our leader, our sit-at-home will in the mean time be observed on the date of our leader’s court appearances.

“The lPOB leadership urges Biafrans worldwide to take note of the next court appearance of our leader which is the 21st of October, 2021. If, however, we have any reason or directive from the IPOB highest command that requires us to reactivate the suspended weekly sit-at-home, the leadership will not hesitate to lift the suspension and continue with our civil action.”