From Aloysius Attah, Nsukka

The forced sit-at-home declared by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) turned into pure mayhem in parts of Enugu-Ezike in Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu, as scores were injured, robbed and valuables destroyed.

Masked men on motorcycles invaded Ogrute the headquarters of Igbo-Eze North LGA, smashing tables, looting shops and injuring anyone on sight.

At Nkwo Aji community, the masked men descended on traders who came earlier to display their wares, hitting everyone with weapons.

Suspected IPOB members descended on the palm wine tappers/ sellers at their section of the market, smashing gallons of palm wine on the ground and beating up the sellers, with everyone running for safety.

At the old Nkwo market, they also attacked a patent medicine store, broke the sliding glass shielding the wares and scattered various drugs on the ground. A Muslim faithful residing in the area popularly known as Momoh was also attacked as they damaged his motorcycle and moved at high speed towards Isiugwu community.

There were also reports of their continued attack on hapless residents and shop owners in Isiugwu, Okpo, Imufu and Onicha-Enugu communities in the area.

A businessman in Ogrute was also attacked on his farm near the main road at Imufu where they beat up his wife, hit the man with an iron rod and collected the cash on him before warning him to leave the farm and run back home to avoid their wrath.

Traders at the Nkwo Aji market were helpless as the market was deserted while those who normally come to purchase or sell perishable goods on the Nkwo market day were stranded.

A respondent, Mathias Ogbu, warned of serious danger if the government and security agents do respond to arrest the situation.

‘This is a case of pure criminality. Those people on masks that perpetrated all these criminal acts are our own people within this area but they wore masks and covered themselves from head to toe so as to conceal their identity. We have a big problem in our hands now if this situation is not brought under control. No one knows what they may do next time,’ he lamented.

