From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

After the rampage of the unknown gunmen in Nnewi, Anambra State Sunday which left the offices of Directorate of State Service (DSS), Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC) and country home of Mr Joe Igbokwe as well as many vehicles burnt, the level of compliance of the subsequent Monday stay-home order was one hundred percent.

The Sunday rampage where two lives were lost served as a warning to the residents who apart from closing Nkwo Nnewi markets, schools, offices and every other business also closed streets shops. Everywhere was totally deserted and even domestic animals left the streets as if they were also afraid.

The Sunday attack was extended to the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital (NAUTH), Nnewi where the gunmen rained bullets at the hospital’s gate as they were driving past but no life was lost.

One of the two victims on Sunday, a 300 Level student of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka whose name was given as Chioma, according to eyewitnesses, was the one shot dead when she drew the attention of the unidentified gunmen as she was trying to capture their activities with her phone. Another victim, a man was said to have been caught by stray bullets. All these compounded the fear of the residents to comply to the letter.

Around 8:30am Monday it was rumoured that the unidentified gunmen were sited at Amuko Junction and a few moments later sources said soldiers with their amoured vehicles added to patrol vans landed at Nkwo Nnewi Triangle where they halted briefly and continued down Owerri Road and later turned back heading towards Old Nnewi-Onitsha Road.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .