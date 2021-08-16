From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Despite the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)’s leadership suspension of the very much publicized every Monday sit-at-home order both in the mainstream and social media, Nnewi residents still observed the exercise one hundred percent.

All markets in the industrial community including motorcycle and motor spare parts, building materials and food stuff markets were all closed. Schools, companies and every other office remained under lock and key.

Residents gathered in small circles on the streets in fear, all ready to escape at every hard sound. Community gates were also closed even though some of them were opened later in the day as many of the stores kept closed.

Asked why they decided to observe the suspended sit-at-home order, a resident, Mrs Vera Mgbude said that the last Monday exercise taught them a lesson as it was rumoured suspended but later strictly observed during which some lives were lost in Nnewi. A hair stylist in Okpunegbu, Nnewi who would not like her name mentioned said the last Monday exercise instilled fear in the residents.

A military patrol van was later spotted moving around Nnewi streets though no one was molested.