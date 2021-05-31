Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu
The sit-at home order by pro-Biafran agitators to honour the souls of those who died on the part of Biafra during the Nigerian-Biafran civil war took off appropriately as the streets and roads of Enugu metropolis have been empty.
The whole place were like a ghost city up till time of filing this report 8.23am and devoid of the usual hustling and bustling of a Monday morning or any other morning for that matter.
The bus stops were empty and no bus or keke is seen along the roads. The only vehicle seen is that of security operatives who apparently moving around to ensure there is no breach of law and order and possibly looking for pro Biafran agitators.
Even shops in the streets were under lock and keys.
Massob/Ipob sit-at-home will not bring Biafra Republic of eastern region. Igbos have sit-at-home in vain several times since 2004 for Biafra Republic of eastern region. Massob/Ipob defrauded Igbos 21 years long by telling them they’ll get Biafra Republic of eastern region via secession from Nigeria and without war. Where’s the Biafra Republic of eastern region via secession from Nigeria and without war?
We the Group of Intellectuals: G-I will only tell Igbos to do what will give them Biafra Republic of south east within Disintegrated Republics of this territory natives. About five years ago, we made it clear that Biafra Republic is only possible via Disintegration with War. Four years long, we fought the Disintegration War with Revolutionary Warfare and won in which Biafra Republic of south east is one of the six sovereign states. What will give Igbos Biafra Republic of south east is elimination of fulani caliphate thugs called military, police etc. on every inch of Igboland. We the Group of Intellectuals: G-I told Igbos to eliminate defeated thugs of fulani caliphate called military, police etc. within their community, town, city for Biafra Republic. Even the blind can see the results in Igboland. We the Igbos who stand for Biafra Republic of south east within Disintegrated Republics of this territory natives will only celebrate after full conquest of fulani caliphate thugs called military, police etc. on every inch of Biafra Republic.
Massob, Ipob which said they’re fighting for Biafra Republic of eastern region, should go to south south geopolitical zone, convince the people to be part of Biafra Republic, eliminate fulani caliphate thugs called military, police etc. on every inch of south south geopolitical zone or keep their mouths shut. Kanu can’t get Biafra Republic of eastern region by hiding in exile, he must come home, face the enemy, defeat the enemy. It is political war, it is bloody engagement. Kanu know nothing about politics, know nothing about war. Massob, Ipob know nothing about politics, know nothing about war. Massob, Ipob have no place within Biafra Republic of south east we the Group of Intellectuals: G-I fought for four years long and won. Massob, Ipob must stay away from Biafra Republic of south east or the Sword decides between we and them in which the ignorant miscreants following them will pay the price.
Igbos who stand for Biafra Republic of south east within Disintegrated Republics of this territory natives should not have anything to do with Massob, Ipob or so-called ESN.
Interim governing council of Biafra Republic led by Prof. Nnaji and Ifeanyi Uba as deputy must deploy Biafra military, police etc. now for securities and defense of Biafra Republic. Every community, town, city in Igboland under interim government of Biafra Republic, must eliminate defeated thugs of fulani caliphate called military, police etc. now. It is Shoot-At-Sight against defeated thugs of fulani caliphate called military, police etc. It is Shoot-At-Sight against Massob, Ipob or so-called ESN members. Only the Sword decides.