Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The sit-at home order by pro-Biafran agitators to honour the souls of those who died on the part of Biafra during the Nigerian-Biafran civil war took off appropriately as the streets and roads of Enugu metropolis have been empty.

The whole place were like a ghost city up till time of filing this report 8.23am and devoid of the usual hustling and bustling of a Monday morning or any other morning for that matter.

The bus stops were empty and no bus or keke is seen along the roads. The only vehicle seen is that of security operatives who apparently moving around to ensure there is no breach of law and order and possibly looking for pro Biafran agitators.

Even shops in the streets were under lock and keys.