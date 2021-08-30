From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Traders and residents in Onitsha the commercial centre of Anambra state have again deserted markets, streets and roads in continuation of sit-at-home order declared by Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) despite its suspension two weeks ago.

The traders insisted that they will continue to sit-at-home every Monday until federal government release the leader of IPOB Mazi Nnamdi Kanu unconditionally who has been in DSS custody for the past three months.

Our Correspondent who monitored the situation in Onitsha reports that all the major markets including Main Market, banks, parks, some filling stations were shutdown due to fear of unknown.

Also major roads leading to Main Market Onitsha such as Old Market, New Market, Venn Roads were deserted as young boys turned the roads to football pitches.

Although, there were vehicular movements, tricycles and other commercial vehicles were seen operating randomly with few passengers.

At Upper Iweka and Bridgehead Onitsha most of motor parks were shutdown, few vehicles were seen going in or out of Onitsha to Asaba.

A trader Isaiah Udechi said that they don’t have confidence in the present IPOB leadership who gave order and counter order from different sections, hence their call for the release of the leader, Kanu to continue with the struggle.

“We have decided to continue with the sit-at-home until Nnamdi Kanu is released. This is because we don’t whose order to obey again. The time they said the sit-at-home has been suspended but some other IPOB leaders said it was false. Now another group said it has not been suspended, so whose order should we obey?.

“Another reason, we are sitting at home is that since there are two commands from IPOB leadership, we don’t know which one to follow thereby endangering ourselves and businesses. We may open our shops, the other group may come to attack us and destroy our wares, so the best thing is to continue to sit at home until IPOB leader is released” Udechi stated.

