From Fred Itua, Abuja

Chairman, Senate Committee on Cooperation and Integration in Africa, Chimaroke Nnamani, has taken stock of the implications and socio-economic consequences of the sit-at-home in the South East zone and called for its cessation.

The former governor of Enugu State who represents Enugu East in the Senate, bemoaned the continuous sit-at-home that has brought the economy and social life in the South East to its knees.

He also condemned the attack on citizens going about their legitimate businesses on account of the sit-at-home.

Nnamani said the trinity of Igbo character is defined by igba mbo (hustle), akonuche (cot of wisdom) and njepu (sojourn), pointing out that the sit-at-home is antithetical to the innate Igbo tripartite traits and a betrayal of Igbo interest.

He said the exercise should be discontinued forthwith because of the continuous damage to the economy and psyche of the Igbo people.

“Most of our people live on daily income . Think of the market women who depend on daily earnings to feed their families. Think of students writing external examinations being denied access to the venues.

“How does enslaving our people, denial of means of livelihood add value to our quest for equity and justice? If others reject us, should we also reject ourselves?

“It stands to reason that this sit at home cannot be a way forward. We cannot abandon ourselves.

“In our struggle for equity and justice in the Nigerian federation, we cannot inadvertently inflict more injuries on ourselves by this sit-at-home. Let wise counsel prevail.”

Nnamani called on all men and women of goodwill to prevail on the protagonists of sit-at-home to restore normalcy in South East Zone.

He expressed abhorrence for any agitation through violent approaches, saying that with tenacity of purpose and determination, the quest for equity and justice would be realised.

Meanwhile, the apex Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohaneze Ndigbo, has urged youths to continue to promote peace and oneness that would bring the desired change in the country.

National Youth Leader of the group, Mr Damian Okafor, made the remarks during a ceremony to celebrate his new position as the leader of the youth wing of Ohaneze on Sunday in Ishiagu, Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi.

Okafor noted that the importance of peace and oneness to national development could not be over-emphasised.

He pledged that his major focus in his new position would be youth development.

Okafor also urged the people to support good policies that would move not only Ivo, Ebonyi, Igbo forward, but Nigeria at large.

“As a new leader, l will work hard and support government policies to ensure that every factor facing the youth become things of the past. I pray God for wisdom to carry on. My advice to the youth is to work towards strengthening the unity of Nigeria and oneness.

“Nigeria is one and we will continue to preach such and the youth must be liberated. I thank our governor, David Umahi, on his support, the Igbo leaders, youths in general for choosing me as their leader and the Ivo Local Government Chairman,” he said.

Governor David Umahi, represented by the Chairman of Ivo Local Government, Mr Onyebuchi Ogbadu, described unity and peace as key to sustainable development.

Umahi used the opportunity to thank the southeastern states for their support in ensuring that someone from Ebonyi emerged as Ohaneze national youth leader.

Mr. Okechukwu Okorie, assistant treasurer, Ohaneze Ndigbo Youth Wing, said they would continue to work as a team for national development.

