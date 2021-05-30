From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Commissioner of Police in Delta State, Ari Muhammed Ali on Sunday urged his officers to deal decisively with troublemakers in any part of the state.

Ali warned that on no account should anybody be seen carrying or hoisting Biafra flag in whatever guise in the state.

His warning is coming on the heels of the sit-at-home order for May 31, 2021 by members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), a separatist group.

CP Ali in a statement by the acting Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Bright Edafe said undercover police detectives have been deployed across the state arrest anyone caught carrying Biafra flag, and ensure that they are dealt with accordance with the law of the land.

“The command will not take it lightly with anyone that is against the peace and stability in the state,” Ali vowed.

According to the statement which was made available on Sunday, the command admitted that the IPOB posed a serious threat, but expressed it’s determination to maintain peace in the state.

It urged officers and men of the state command to be on red alert, watchful.

“The command is more than ever willing and determined to go after any miscreant who might be found wanting.

“The CP is urging members of the public to partner with the police to see that those who try to bring disunity in the state and our dear nation be arrested and brought to book.”