From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The Arewa Network of Social Reformers (ANSR) on Monday called on Igbos living in the North to go about their lawful businesses without fear of molestation or intimidation.

President of the group Engr Musa Idris noted in a statement that the call by Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOP), ordering Igbo to Sit-At-Home from August 9 is null and void in the Northern States of Nigeria.

To ensure that the safety of ‘Northern Igbo’ is guaranteed, the group said it has written prominent Northern leaders such as the Chairman of Northern Governors’ Forum, Governor Simon Lalong, traditional rulers, and the Igbo Delegates Assembly in the region to do everything to ensure that lives and property of Igbo are secured.

The statement read in part:

‘It is the responsibility of all the people of the North and Nigerians as a whole to guarantee the security and safety of Igbo in the region and to assure them that the primary responsibility of government is to do that.

‘That the 19 Northern Governors should exercise their executive powers backed by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to express and discharge their responsibilities of ensuring that the lives and property of all citizens in their respective states are guaranteed and non-negotiable.

‘That the very cogent and active drive of bringing the Northern Igbo together by the Igbo Delegates Assembly be recognised because of its noble objective of promoting dialogue and understanding in our divergent polity.’

