From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Banks, markets, parks and other commercial premises were on Monday shut in Abakaliki Ebonyi state as the sit at home order of the Indigenous People of Biafra continued to record strict compliance in the state despite it’s suspension.

The pro-Biafran group had declared the Sit-at-home every Monday to protest continued detention of its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu by the Federal Government.

Although the order had been suspended but residents of the state continue to stay at home every Monday out of fear of attacks from hoodlums.

Our correspondent who moved round the city observed that markets, motor parks and bnks were shut while goverment offices were open for services.

Details later…

