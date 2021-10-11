By Zika Bobby

Igbo World Assembly (IWA) has condemned insinuation by Igbo governors and leaders that Igbo people in the Diaspora were the mastermind of the sit-at-home order in the South East.

IWA chairman, Dr. Nwachukwu Anakwenze, in a statement at the weekend, denied the allegation saying the Igbo Diaspora group understood the consequences of the sit-at-home order on the people and could not have been the ones issuing it. “Ordinarily, we do not issue any rejoinder after such meetings because we believe that when our elected leaders and stakeholders at home meet, they deliberate on the interest of Ndiigbo worldwide. We were shocked and dismayed by the communique issued after their latest meeting. The statement by the Igbo governors and leaders is false, inaccurate and instigates violence against the Igbo in the Diaspora. IWA, the largest Diaspora Igbo organisations is aware and understands the rationale for sit-at-home and have never called for one because we clearly understand the consequences to our people and the region in general. IWA is dismayed that the South East governors did not discuss the root cause of the sit-at-home to address the issue. That the people they claim to govern obey orders from an organisation begs the question of how in control the South East governors are in their respective states.”

Diasporans are still shocked and surprised at the unfounded and unguarded statement and may meet to deliberate on the way forward. Meanwhile, we hope that the governors and Igbo stakeholders will refrain from making statements capable of destabilising Alaigbo.

“One thing that is guaranteed to weaken our resolve as Ndiigbo, is to continue to in-fight and backstab ourselves. A house divided cannot stand”, he said.

He added: “It is difficult to understand the reason for this callous statement, but our governors and stakeholders should understand that this issue is capable of destroying the fragile economy of the Southeast.

As the global economy reels from the impact of COVID-19 and the decline of oil revenue and its domino effect, many countries are increasingly turning to their Diaspora remittance to help to cushion the negative effect. Many countries have developed or are developing strategies to tap into the Diaspora remittance.

“ For many countries, this has been their main support. The Igbo in Diaspora are in fact the pride of Ndiigbo, breaking barriers and setting new records in their different countries of residence, thereby paving the way for a greater Igbo Nation.

“Of the official $25 billion Diaspora inflow into Nigeria last year, Ndiigbo account for at least 65 percent.

“This is the mainstay of Igbo economy in the face of the Federal Government neglect of the region.”

He said that IWA has always called for investing in the South East to help the youths and develop Igbo land.

He expressed concern, saying that, “What has the South East governors done to resolve the various issues in the Southeast, for example, the anti-open grazing law”

Ndiigbo, he said were beginning to have some level of synergy between our people at home and those abroad on how to develop Igbo land.

Investing at home mantra, according to him, was beginning to sink in, adding that it was the reason why blaming of Diasporans for the shortcomings of the governors may have a serious negative effect if not nipped at the bud.

“Ndiigbo cannot be talking about Alaigbo Stabilization Fund, SENEC, and other similar organisations and at the same time alienating the Diasporans, he added.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .